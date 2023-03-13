Duluth police patrolling on motorcycles that can go just about anywhere

Duluth Police are patrolling with electric motorcycles that can go on and off-road.

The police department initially got the bikes for community policing, but soon realized they are also great for crime fighting.

Officer Randy Samuel easily navigates the winding and hilly trails while on patrol.

"We can go anywhere in the park, a lot of places you can't get to in a car," said Officer Samuel.

Officer Randy Samuel is part of the Duluth Police Department’s bike community policing unit. (FOX 5)

He does it while riding an electric motorcycle that is designed for trails or the pavement.

Officer Samuel went through dirt bike school to become proficient.

"We did things like hills that were so steep, if you did stop, you were going to go flipping back down," said Officer Samuel.

Officer Randy Samuel is part of the Duluth Police Department’s bike community policing unit. (FOX 5)

In addition to trails and any off-roading, he can easily maneuver through crowds and traffic, allowing him to respond to accidents or medical calls quickly.

"Rush hour, I can take my bike on a sidewalk, and get to where I want to go," said Officer Samuel.

When responding to a burglary or entering auto call, with no engine noise, the electric motorcycle provides an element of surprise.

"If you go into a situation, the first thing a person asks is, ‘Where did you come from? I didn't hear you coming,’" said Officer Samuel.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Officer Randy Samuel is part of the Duluth Police Department’s bike community policing unit. (FOX 5)

Beyond crime fighting, Officer Samuel says since he can take the motorcycle just about anywhere, it gives him the chance to get to know the people in the community that he serves.

"With the bikes, we get more involved in the community, like the parks, the neighborhoods," said Officer Samuel.

Duluth Police have three Zero electric motorcycles. The bikes can go about 80 miles when fully charged.