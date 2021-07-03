Police offer $12,000 for information in hit-and-run that killed deputy's son

article

Crime Stoppers is offering $12,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Johns Creek.

The Johns Creek Police Department said a dark or black four-door sedan struck and killed 23-year-old Richard Bartlett III on McGinnis Ferry Road. Police said Bartlett had gotten out of his vehicle to secure a mattress and box spring that was tied to the top of his car at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he was struck by a passing driver.

The family of Bartlett, whose mother is a deputy at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, held portraits in front of the Johns Creek Police Department this week pleading for help locating his killer.

Johns Creek police posted what appears to be a digital poster with information on the case and how to contact police.

Police said the car that struck Bartlett apparently turned around on the roadway and returned to the scene before driving away to Gwinnett County.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Johns Creek Police Department at 470-774-3358.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office held a prayer vigil on the evening of June 6 at Collins Hill Park.

