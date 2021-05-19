Expand / Collapse search

Police name victims of quadruple shooting at Buford apartment complex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Buford
BUFORD, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County said a person rushed to the hospital after a quadruple shooting on May 12 has died, bringing the death toll in the case to two victims. Police said one of those victims is in critical condition at a hospital. 

Police said officers responding to the shooting at Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments found 24-year-old Buford man Edgar J. Cruz Fuentes dead, and a 27-year-old man from Buford, Deniss Becerra, died later at the hospital. Ronald R. Cruz-Fuentes, 20 from Buford, is listed as critical. Lillian Kayarath, a 20-year old from Lawrenceville, was released from the hospital.

Police are still unclear on the motive and ask witnesses to contact Gwinnett County Police Department investigators at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Police were called to the Preston Hills at Mill Creek apartment complex on the 2900 block of Buford Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m. on May 12.

They discovered one victim, identified as Fuentes, dead and rushed the other three to a hospital. 

Police were tracking the suspect that morning and gathered surveillance video from the complex to identify the gunman.

