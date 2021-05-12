1 killed, 3 shot at gated Gwinnett County apartment complex

Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting inside a gated Gwinnett County apartment Wednesday morning.

Gwinnett County police tell FOX 5 they were called to the Preston Hills at Mill Creek apartment complex on the 2900 block of Buford Drive shortly before 2:30 a.m.

When they got to the scene, officials found one man killed and three others injured.

Medics rushed the three living victims to a nearby hospital. Their condition and identities are unknown, but police have confirmed that the three victims are one man and two women.

At this time, police do not have a suspect or motive in the shooting and say they are working to gather surveillance video from the complex to identify the gunman.

Because this is a gated apartment complex, police are not sure if the shooter is still on the scene or fled before officers arrived.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, please call the Gwinnett County Police Department.

