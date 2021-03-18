Expand / Collapse search
Police: Missing 16-year-old Georgia girl last seen at high school

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Karina Hernandez was last seen at Statesboro High School. (Statesboro Police Department)

STATESBORO, Ga. - Georgia police are asking the public to help them find a missing Statesboro teenager.

Officials say 16-year-old Karina Hernandez has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, Hernandez was last seen at Statesboro High School around 3 p.m. that day.

Police believe that Hernandez could possibly be in a dark or silver-colored Toyota Celcia or a black Mitsubishi Eclipse that has a North Carolina tag.

If you have any information that can help officers locate the missing teen, please call Detective Tanner at 912-764-9911.

