Police: Men open fire on officers during DeKalb County chase

A gunman is on the run, wanted for opening fire on officers in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County police tell FOX 5 that they responded Wednesday night to Memorial Drive in reference to reports of a wanted suspect nearby.

Officers were setting up a perimeter in the area when authorities say the suspect in question and another man spotted them and started to flee.

As police chased the two suspects, officials say the two men turned and opened fire on the officers.

The chase ended with one suspect taken into custody and no officers injured.

Police have not made it clear whether the officers fired back or the identities of either suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

