Police: Mattie's Call issued for Georgia man missing since Halloween

The Clayton County Police need your help finding a missing man described as a ward of the state.

Officials say 34-year-old Terry Hunton was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m. walking away from a home off of the 5,930 block of State Route 85. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

According to police, Hunton has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is a ward of the state.

The missing man is described as being 5-foot-8-inches tall with a weight of around 135 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Hunton was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, tan pants, and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information about where Terry Hunton is, please call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

