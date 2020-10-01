Police: Man wanted for firing at Atlanta gas station clerk, robbing him

Investigators want to know the identity of a man seen in surveillance video released on Thursday afternoon. That man is accused of kicking a door in and opening it to fire on a clerk of an Atlanta Chevron station on Sept. 7, police said.

Officers arrived around 6:05 p.m. to the gas station located at 2959 Campbellton Rd SW, but the suspect had fled by then. The clerk told police the man was loitering around and initially asked for money. That led to an argument that escalated.

Atlanta police released this video of a suspected armed robber at a gas station on Campbellton Road on Sept. 7, 2020. (Atlanta Police Department)

The man, who was armed with a handgun, forced his way into the register area, stole cash, and phones, the clerk told police. During that time, the suspect fired a shot but missed.

About $4,000 in cash and two iPhones were taken.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters could be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.

