Police: Man wanted for deadly bar fight in Douglasville

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglasville
Douglasville police hope someone recognizes the man seen in these photos who investigators say is connected to a deadly bar fight on July 21, 2021.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police in Douglasville have released surveillance photos of a man who investigators said is a suspect in a deadly bar fight.

It happened on July 21 at the Highlanders Tavern & Grille located at 7010 Concourse Pkwy. in Douglasville. 

Investigators said the man got into a fight with another patron on the patio of the establishment, eventually causing his death.

Police said the man left the scene in a white Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Det. Sean Williams at 678-293-1747.

_____

