Police: Man wanted for deadly bar fight in Douglasville

Police in Douglasville have released surveillance photos of a man who investigators said is a suspect in a deadly bar fight.

It happened on July 21 at the Highlanders Tavern & Grille located at 7010 Concourse Pkwy. in Douglasville.

Investigators said the man got into a fight with another patron on the patio of the establishment, eventually causing his death.

Police said the man left the scene in a white Chevrolet Cruze.

Anyone who recognizes the man should call Det. Sean Williams at 678-293-1747.

