Police: Man wanted for deadly bar fight in Douglasville
article
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Police in Douglasville have released surveillance photos of a man who investigators said is a suspect in a deadly bar fight.
It happened on July 21 at the Highlanders Tavern & Grille located at 7010 Concourse Pkwy. in Douglasville.
Investigators said the man got into a fight with another patron on the patio of the establishment, eventually causing his death.
Police said the man left the scene in a white Chevrolet Cruze.
Anyone who recognizes the man should call Det. Sean Williams at 678-293-1747.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
_____
GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS