Police: Upset man called 911 after prostitute took his money

A bizarre 911 call at a Clayton County motel ended with two men and a woman charged by police.

Clayton County police say on March 3, officers responded to the 6300 block of Old Dixie Road after Jonathan Reynolds called them.

When officers got to the scene, they met with Reynolds, who told them that he had paid a woman $40 for sex, but she took the money and ran.

"She said she'd do everything with me, but she didn't do it," Reynolds is heard on bodycam footage telling an officer after he asked what the money was for.

Later, investigators found the woman, identified as Renee Williams, at a motel with another man, identified as Derrick Battles. After running a background check on Battles, police learned he had outstanding warrants for traffic citations in South Carolina and Henry County.

Police arrested all three people involved in the incident.

Reynolds is charged with pandering.

Williams is charged with prostitution, giving a falsename and date of birth, and violating her probation on assault-related charges.

"Pandering, pimping, and prostitution in illegal," the Clayton County Police Department said.