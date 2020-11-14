Police: Man threatened to harm Georgia Secretary of State employee

article

A Marietta man has been arrested after officials say he threatened an employee with the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.

Officials say they arrested 47-year-old Kyle Lussier on Monday.

According to investigators, Lussier is accused of threatening to harm the employee after he found out that his application to create an LLC had been denied.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Lussier is now booked into the Cobb County Jail charged with Terroristic Threats or Acts.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.