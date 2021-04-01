Expand / Collapse search
Police: Man stabbed to death at Chamblee parking garage

CHAMBLEE, Ga. - Police in Chamblee are investigating a deadly stabbing at a parking garage Thursday morning.

The Chamblee Police Department told FOX 5 officers were called to the 3,100 block of Chamblee Dunwoody Road after reports of a person stabbed.

At the scene, officials say they found an unidentified Hispanic male with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness told officers that they saw the victim fighting with two other men earlier in the day. According to the witness, the men left the scene, only to return and fight the victim again.

Officers currently have a person of interest in custody who they are interviewing.

The case is still under investigation.

