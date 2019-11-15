Police: Man snagged envelope of money at restaurant, hid it in menu

article

Henry County police are searching for a sneaky thief who walked away with an envelope of cash from an area restaurant.

It happened on Nov. 8 at the China Express located along Highway 138 W. in Stockbridge. Police said the man, caught by store surveillance cameras, picked up and concealed the envelope full of cash inside a menu. He then walked away.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the man seen in these images released Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Police Department’s Detective S. Harlan or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.