Police: Man shot twice while driving on I-75

Police are searching for a gunman who shot a victim twice while driving on Interstate 75 in southwest Atlanta.

Officials say the shooting happened around midnight near the Pryor Street exit on I-75.

According to the witness, he was driving northbound when a dark-colored sedan pulled up beside him and someone inside started shooting.

Police say the man was hit twice in the shoulder.

Medics took the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition. A passenger in the vehicle was not hurt.

As of Wednesday morning, police do not have any information about a possible suspect.

If you know anything that could help the investigation, please call Atlanta police.

