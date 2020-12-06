Police: Man shot to death during argument at SW Atlanta gas station

Police are investigating a deadly shooting near a gas station in southwest Atlanta.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. near a Chevron gas station on Sylvan Road.

According to investigators, two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire, fatally shooting the other man.

Right now, police say it's still unclear how exactly the argument started or why it turned violent.

"We're still at the very beginning stages of the investigation so we don't have all the answers as far as to what the argument was over or whether it was a robbery attempt," Atlanta police Lt. Pete Malecki said.

The victim, described as a man in his 20's, died at the scene.

Police say the shooter fled from the scene, and investigators are still working to identify him.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Atlanta police.

