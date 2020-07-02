Police: Man shot multiple times during fight inside Atlanta club

article

A shooting inside an Atlanta club has sent one man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Atlanta police told FOX 5 a man was shot multiple times after a dispute between two customers just before 2 a.m. inside Peaches of Atlanta on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

According to police, the victim was shot three times in his right leg and once in his upper thigh.

The suspected shooter then left the scene in a vehicle.

Detectives say they will be interviewing the victim at the hospital as well as looking for leads through the surveillance video.

Officials have not yet released the identity of either the victim or the suspected gunman.

