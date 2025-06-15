Expand / Collapse search

Police: man shot in leg in southwest Atlanta

Published  June 15, 2025 1:00pm EDT
Atlanta
The Brief

    • A man was shot in the leg in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW, according to officials.
    • Detectives are investigating the shooting.

ATLANTA - A man was injured after a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW, according to police. When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man shot in the leg. 

Officers said the man was alert and was taken to a hospital.

Read more: Southwest Atlanta residents say crime outside their homes is unbearable

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating.

What we don't know:

APD provided no information about suspects or motives. 

The Source: Atlanta police provided the information for this article. 

