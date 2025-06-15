Police: man shot in leg in southwest Atlanta

article

A man was injured after a shooting in southwest Atlanta on Saturday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Drive SW, according to police. When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man shot in the leg.

Officers said the man was alert and was taken to a hospital.

Detectives with the Aggravated Assault Unit are investigating.

What we don't know:

APD provided no information about suspects or motives.