Police: Man shot, killed at apartment complex over dog

DeKalb County investigators are trying to find the gunman who shot and killed a man Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of S. Hairston Road. DeKalb County police a man in his 20s was shot after a dispute over his pet dog.

He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

Police spent Monday afternoon and evening trying to gather information on a possible suspect.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.