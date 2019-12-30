Police: Man shot, killed at apartment complex over dog
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County investigators are trying to find the gunman who shot and killed a man Monday afternoon.
It happened around 3 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of S. Hairston Road. DeKalb County police a man in his 20s was shot after a dispute over his pet dog.
He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
Police spent Monday afternoon and evening trying to gather information on a possible suspect.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.