Police: Man shot and killed at DeKalb County home

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in DeKalb County Sunday night.

The shooting happened at a home on Lynda Place near Decatur at around 7 p.m.

When police got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Damon Vickers suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed Vickers to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive.

Officials say they believe the shooting was a possible domestic dispute. According to police, they have "strong leads" but are still looking to see what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.