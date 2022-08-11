Police: Man running from officers was suspect in homicide

A police chase, a crash, and now the driver of the car that was being pursued is dead. Family members say the driver shot himself. They say law enforcement had been looking for him because the day before he shot and killed his wife.

Yellow police tape surrounded the corner of Pryor Road and University Avenue for hours Thursday afternoon as investigators from the Georgia State Patrol and the GBI focused on a silver car, and the man who had been driving it.

John Blackwell works across the street. He says he saw state troopers pursuing the silver vehicle.

"We saw him when he entered the parking lot and ran right into the fence and stopped. The other cars surrounded him. Guns drawn," Blackwell says.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Blackwell says he heard one gunshot and believed the man committed suicide.

Antonio Starks says the man driving the car was his cousin, Maurice Bradley. Starks says a day earlier Bradley shot his wife, Bea.

Atlanta police confirmed the man who died in the parking lot was a suspect in a domestic-related homicide on Wednesday evening.

"He killed his wife and turned around and ended up killing himself," Starks says.

Starks says Bradley and his wife had been together for more than a decade and had several children.

"We don't know what was going through his mind. If you knew him and knew what kind of heart he had you wouldn't believe this happened," said Starks.

Starks says now there are two heartbroken families.

"I wake up to yesterday and Bea is gone, bless her heart. And now today my cousin is gone. I love both of them dearly. The only thing that can help us right now is God," said Starks.