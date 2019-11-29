Police: Man posed as janitor, stole items from hospital

A janitor was in search of spoils instead of spills. Police say a man used a mop and bucket to make himself invisible. His goal, investigators say, was to roam the halls of an Atlanta hospital in search of valuables.

Atlanta police released the surveillance video, police say was recorded on November 19 at Grady Memorial Hospital. That's where investigators say a man identified as Thomas Miller may have acted as a janitor but was really up to no good.

Officers responded to the hospital after a report of a stolen wallet and iPad from a secured room. Employees told responding officers there was a cleaning cart left outside that room, but the custodial staff never goes inside. Puzzled, investigators and employees reviewed the hospital security video and staff said the man did not work there.

The next day another twist and suspect identification. Atlanta police learned a man was arrested for loitering inside a hospital just outside the city and once they looked at that case, detectives identified Miller as the same person involved in the theft at Grady. APD secured warrants arrest against him.

Atlanta police also say Miller has been arrested several times before for robbery and other crimes