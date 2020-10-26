Police: Man, mother found shot to death near Georgia cemetery

Police officers are investigating the deaths of a Georgia man and his mother after their bodies were found near a Temple cemetery.

Officials say they began searching for Thomas Cash on Friday night after his wife reported he had not returned home.

The woman told police that he would usually go to his mother's home on Carrollton Street to help her after work because his mother suffered from dementia.

Cash had left his phone at home and, while his truck was at his mother's home, his mother's vehicle was missing, the woman said.

Officers began driving around the areas of the city that Cash and his mother were known to go to. A short while later, an officer found the missing vehicle parked near the pavilion of Asbury Cemetery.

According to police, both Cash and his mother were found dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators believe both people died from a single gunshot wound.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation please call the Temple Police Department.

