Police: Man killed in southwest Atlanta shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Smith Street just before 10 a.m. and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

