Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man found shot to death outside DeKalb County home

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a home late Tuesday night.

According to officials, the shooting happened at a home on the 4,100 block of Park Place Circle shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Police say the 46-year-old victim was shot several times outside the house.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or any information about what could have led up to the shooting. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.