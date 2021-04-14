Police: Man found shot to death outside DeKalb County home

article

DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting outside of a home late Tuesday night.

According to officials, the shooting happened at a home on the 4,100 block of Park Place Circle shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Police say the 46-year-old victim was shot several times outside the house.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or any information about what could have led up to the shooting.

