Police: Man found shot to death in Clayton County parking lot

Clayton County police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a parking lot Friday.

Officials say Friday night at 8:30 officers responded to a person shot call at a parking lot in the 800 block of Mt. Zion Road.

When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical officers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the victim's identity or said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477- 3550.

