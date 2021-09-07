Police: Man found shot multiple times at SW Atlanta apartment

Investigators are searching for possible suspects in a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to the Pavilion Park Apartments on the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue SW at around 5:45 a.m. after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man who had multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

