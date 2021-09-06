Police: Man found shot in the stomach on Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard

article

Atlanta police launched an investigation into a shooting on Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard late Sunday night.

Police said officers found a man shot in the stomach near the intersection of Cameron M. Alexander Boulevard and Sunset Avenue. He was taken to Grady Hospital is stable condition. Police said the victim apparently was extremely intoxicated.

Police said they are still working to determine where he was actually shot and who did the shooting.

