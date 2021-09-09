Police: Man found shot in parking lot of DeKalb County sports bar

article

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a DeKalb County sports bar.

Officials say the shooting happened outside of The Spot Bar and Grill on the 4900 block of Flat Shoals Parkway shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man wounded in the parking lot.

Medics rushed the unidentified male victim to a nearby hospital. Officials have not released information about his condition.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, please call the DeKalb County Police Department.

