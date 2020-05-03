Police: Man found dead on NW Atlanta street

Atlanta police are investigating the death of a man who was found in northwest Atlanta Saturday night.

Police tell FOX 5 they found the body of a man in the 400 block of Lanier Street NW at around 7 p.m.

According to police, the man appears to be in his 20's or 30's and was dressed in a hospital-style gown. Officials believe the body had been there for some time.

App users click here for live updates

There don't appear to be any signs of foul play, police say.

The Medical Examiner is working to determine an official cause of death.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts