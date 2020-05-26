Police: Man found dead inside Gwinnett County apartment

Police have identified a man found dead inside a Gwinnett County apartment complex on Memorial Day.

Just after 9 p.m. Monday night, police got a call from a person who heard gunfire on Oak Loch Trace, which is just off of Steve Reynolds.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim already dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Wednesday, officials identified the deceased as 60-year-old Norcross resident Eric Moore.

App users click here for live updates

Advertisement

After an autopsy, officials say they have ruled the death a suicide.