Police: Man fatally shot 11-year-old daughter before taking own life

Investigators with the Gwinnett County Police Department said Tuesday they believe a man found dead at a Lawrenceville park fatally shot his 11-year-old daughter before killing himself.

Gwinnett police said officers discovered two dead bodies with gunshot wounds inside a suspicious vehicle during a random area check of Bethesda Park at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police said the bodies were identified as 45-year-old Ignacio Ramos and his 11-year-old daughter, Valeria Ramos.

Detectives are still investigating, but preliminary details indicate Ignacio Ramos killed Valeria before committing suicide, officials said. Detectives are working to identify a motive for the incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

