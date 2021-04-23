Police: Man dies after being hit by car in SW Atlanta

article

Atlanta police say a man is dead after being hit by a car Thursday night.

Officials tell FOX 5 the accident happened on Greensferry Avenue in Southwest Atlanta shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Medics rushed the man to Grady, but say he died on the way to the hospital.

Police are now investigating to find out whether the man suffered any other injuries.

The driver and passenger of the car remained at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

Officials do not know the identity of the victim at this time.

