Police: Man diagnosed with schizophrenia missing in Clayton County

Police need your help locating a man who went missing Saturday night in Clayton County.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Terry Hunton, 34, was last seen walking away from the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Police say Hunton, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, is known for leaving the location without permission and visiting local gas stations and convenience stores.

Hunton is described as 5'08" with a weight of around 135 pounds. He's bald and has blue eyes.

The missing man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Hunton's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

