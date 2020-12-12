Man detained after shots fired at Atlanta police precinct

Law enforcement officials have detained a man in their investigation into shots fired at an Atlanta Police Department precinct Saturday morning.

Officials say around 11:15 Saturday, officers inside the Zone 1 precinct on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway heard gunshots outside the building.

Outside, officers found that the building and a vehicle had been damaged by gunfire.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

According to witnesses at the scene, a man in a vehicle had driven by the building and fired shots.

After a description of the vehicle was sent out, DeKalb County Police found the suspect vehicle.

Advertisement

Police say one male subject inside the vehicle has been detained but has not been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.