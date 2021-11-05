Police: Man caught with stolen mail, meth in stolen car

article

Brookhaven police have arrested a suspect allegedly caught with over 100 pieces of stolen mail in a stolen car.

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Officials say their investigation began on Wednesday when they received a notification that a stolen Ford van was entering Brookhaven from Briarcliff Road.

Police traced the van to a nearby QuikTrip. Inside the gas station, officers said they made contact with 30-year-old Adrian Good, who quickly fled. He was arrested a short time later in a nearby neighborhood.

According to police, Good had on his person multiple bank cards and methamphetamine. Inside the vehicle, officers found around 150 pieces of mail from multiple areas of metro Atlanta, around 50 bank cards, packages, electronics, federal tax payments, and other documents.

Good was charged with theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, felony obstruction of an officer, possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substance, theft by possession of stolen mail, and financial transaction card theft.

Investigators are working with local and federal partners to see if additional charges need to be made.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS