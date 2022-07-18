Man caught in act of committing crime, police say

There have been a number of reports of car break-ins across metro Atlanta recently. Atlanta Police said thanks to "proactive policing" one of their officers caught a man in the act of breaking into a vehicle.

Friday, Officer A. Cole was patrolling in Zone 2 when investigators said he saw an armed man breaking into a white sedan. When the man spotted the officer he made a run for it.

Police body camera video shows police running after the man and searching for him. It didn't take long before they found him hiding behind a dumpster on Irby Avenue in Buckhead.

As police put the cuffs on him, the man repeatedly said he did nothing wrong.

Police identified him as 25-year-old Markel Wilson. When they took him into custody he no longer had a gun on him, but K9 units later found it hidden under the dumpster.

Wilson was charged with a number of crimes including entering an auto, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and obstruction.