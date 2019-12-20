Police: Man arrested during traffic stop leads to major meth bust

Police in Cobb County announced a major arrest this week involving every level of government law enforcement.

Omar Vasquez-Moreno, 38, was arrested after a traffic stop. Cobb County police said officers discovered illegal weapons and narcotics during the stop.

Investigators obtained a warrant to search his home along Atlanta Road.

A large amount of meth, packaged in one-gallon-sized Zip Lock bags were found, investigators said.

They also found cash and guns inside the home.

He was charged with felony weapons and drug charges.

Cobb County police said the Georgia State Patrol, Homeland Security, and three organized crime-fighting units were involved in the bust.