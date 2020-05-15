Police: Man arrested, charged with child exploitation

A man was arrested in connection with child exploitation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Friday.

According to the GBI, 24-year-old Joshua Mapson faces 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children after being arrested on May 14th.

Mapson is currently being held at the Clayton County Jail.

Clayton County police and Lilburn police assisted in the arrest.

Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).