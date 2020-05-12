Police: Man arrested after attacking girlfriend, threatening to shoot officers

Adairsville police have arrested a suspect accused of choking his girlfriend in front of her child and then threatening to shoot officers during a SWAT situation.

Officials told FOX 5 that they were called on Monday to the Adairsville Arms Apartments after a reported physical domestic dispute.

While there, they met the victim and her juvenile children, who had escaped the apartment before officers got to the scene. The victim had marks on her neck that were consistent with something being placed around that part of the body, officials said.

The victim told police that she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Lira, and it had turned violent, with Lira trying to strangle her while one of her children watched. The victim also said Lira pointed a handgun at her.

After talking to the victim, officers attempted to talk to Lira but say he refused to open the door. While on the phone with the victim, Lira said that "he had approximately 100 rounds of ammunition and a Taurus 9mm inside the residence" and would shoot at police should they try to come in.

After the arrival of the Bartow County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, officials say Lira exited the home and was placed under arrest. Police later found the handgun and around 100 rounds hidden under a mattress.

Lira is currently in custody at the Bartow County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another, and 3rd-degree cruelty to children.