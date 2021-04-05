Expand / Collapse search
Special Weather Statement
until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Police: Man arrested after accidental downtown Atlanta shooting

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Police have arrested a man after an accidental shooting in downtown Atlanta that sent him and a woman to the hospital.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the 200 block of Peachtree Center Avenue after reports of a person shot around 1:20 a.m.

When they got to the scene, officers found 20-year-old Laderrion Benjamin and 26-year-old Amber McKenzie suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, Benjamin was sitting next to McKenzie when his firearm accidentally went off, hitting both of them.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Medics took both victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say both were alert conscious, and breathing.

During his recovery, officers arrested Benjamin and charged him reckless conduct.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.