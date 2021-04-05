Police: Man arrested after accidental downtown Atlanta shooting

article

Police have arrested a man after an accidental shooting in downtown Atlanta that sent him and a woman to the hospital.

The Atlanta Police Department said officers were called to the 200 block of Peachtree Center Avenue after reports of a person shot around 1:20 a.m.

When they got to the scene, officers found 20-year-old Laderrion Benjamin and 26-year-old Amber McKenzie suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, Benjamin was sitting next to McKenzie when his firearm accidentally went off, hitting both of them.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Medics took both victims to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials say both were alert conscious, and breathing.

During his recovery, officers arrested Benjamin and charged him reckless conduct.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.