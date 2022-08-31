Police swarm DeKalb County neighborhood

Police and SWAT personnel are monitoring a home in a DeKalb County neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

DeKalb County police said the standoff began when the sheriff's office requested help serving a warrant to arrest a man wanted for terroristic threats.

The standoff began sometime between noon and 1 p.m., according to a DeKalb County Police Department spokesperson.

An armored vehicle is parked in a driveway on Longwood Court in Lithonia.

SKYFOX flies over police activity in a DeKalb County neighborhood.

Multiple mobile command units were parked in the neighborhood.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw the garage door of the home heavily damaged.

