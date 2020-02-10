Police: Loganville man shot in his driveway, dies

Police in Gwinnett County said a man was shot and killed in the driveway of his Loganville home early Monday evening.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. near a home in the 3500 block of Wrenwood Court in Loganville. Gwinnett County police say at least one person approached the man in what is believed to be a robbery attempt.

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died. The victim’s name has not been released.

The complete circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting were not immediately available.

Investigators hope witnesses and home security surveillance systems will help to piece together what happened.