Police: LaGrange shootout sends 2 men to hospital

LaGrange police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Officers say they responded to a person shot call on the 600 block of Borton Street around 3 a.m.

When they got to the scene, officers found Clifton Alan Callaway who had been injured with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Callaway was taken to an Atlanta hospital via airlift. His condition is unknown at this time.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

During their investigation, police were told a second gunshot victim, identified as Ahmaury Sessions, had arrived at Piedmont Hospital in Newnan.

Advertisement

Sessions, who had been shot in the arm, was shot during the same incident police say.

Investigators believe that Callaway and Sessions had been involved in an altercation in which they both shot at one another - hitting the other man.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

The case is still under investigation and no possible charges have been announced.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.