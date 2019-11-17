Police: Kroger employee stabs supervisor at Gwinnett County grocery store

A stabbing at a Gwinnett County grocery store has sent one of the store's employees to the hospital and left another in custody.

Police tell FOX 5 that the stabbing happened at a Kroger on the 1900 block of Grayson Highway in unincorporated Grayson Sunday morning around 6.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 59-year-old Maria Mosher, an employee at the store, stabbed in her neck, hands, and legs.

Paramedics transported Mosher to Gwinnett Northside Hospital with significant wounds. Officials say she is still being treated Monday afternoon.

After an investigation, officers identified the suspect in the stabbing as 21-year-old Snellville resident Akin Williams. Officials say Williams was also an employee of the Kroger and that Mosher was his supervisor.

Williams has been charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, and false imprisonment and is in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the stabbing or a possible motive.