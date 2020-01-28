Police: Knife-wielding robber shot by Duluth gas station cashier

A wanna-be armed robber is now in custody after he was shot by the Duluth gas station cashier he was trying to rob, police said.

Duluth police say they were called to a Shell gas station on the 3400 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at around 3:35 a.m. on Tuesday in response to a person shot call.

When they got to the scene, officers say they found 21-year-old Christian Saint Amour lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Medics transported Saint Amour to a nearby hospital, where he was treated.

The surveillance video of the incident shows Saint Amour armed with a knife running into the gas station toward the cashier with a red shirt covering his face, police said.

When he got close to the cashier, investigators say the employee shot the suspect once in the leg then immediately called 911.

Saint Amour has been charged with attempted armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a knife during the commission of a felony, and wearing a mask to conceal the identity of the wearer.

The unidentified cashier has currently not been charged with anything.