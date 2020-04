Police are investigating a shooting in DeKalb County.

Investigators said the victim was shot at a house on Klondike Road in Lithonia overnight.

April 22, 2020 - Police investigating shooting on Klondike Rd. (DeKalb County Police)

The person was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

No word yet as to what led up to the shooting, or if the gunman is in custody.