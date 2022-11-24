Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex

Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday.

Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, it appears the man was engaged in an altercation with a "known suspect" prior to the shooting.

No further details had been released at the time this story was published.

The case remains under investigation.