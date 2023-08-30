Police investigating school bus crash in Gwinnett County

A multi-vehicle wreck involving a Gwinnett County school bus is under investigation.

Gwinnett County Police say at least three other cars were involved in the crash on Highway 29 and Patterson Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Two children and a bus driver were on board at the time.

All three were uninjured, school officials say.

Officers have not said what led to the accident or which driver was at fault.

The students were transferred to another bus and were driven home.