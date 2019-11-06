Police investigating robbery at Carrollton Wells Fargo

Carrollton police are investigating a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo Wednesday morning.

Officials confirmed to FOX 5 that the armed robbery happened on the 800 block of Bankhead Highway around 10 a.m.

Police have described the suspect as being a tall man with a beard who wore an overcoat and a "Russian-style hat."

The suspect left the bank in a white sedan, which police say was possibly a white Hyundai Azera, driven by a woman.

If you have any information that can help identify the suspects, please call Carrollton police at 770-834-4451 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.