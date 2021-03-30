Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating homicide at Gainesville apartment complex

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Gainesville
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Police say a woman's body was found outside the apartment complex (Gainesville Police Department)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Gainesville Police Department tell FOX 5 they were called to the 600 block of Tate Street around 2:30 a.m. after reports of body.

When they got to the scene, officials say they found an adult woman dead outside the complex.

At this time, Gainesville police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the case as a homicide.

The identity of the woman has not been released. 

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.